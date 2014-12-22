Johnny Manziel Done, Quarterback Situation Unknown Again

The Ravens defense won't get to flash money signs Sunday.

Browns rookie starting quarterback Johnny Manziel was declared for the season by Cleveland Head Coach Mike Pettine on Monday afternoon.

For the second consecutive week, the Ravens will prepare during the week not entirely knowing who they'll see under center on Sunday.

The Browns could go back to Brian Hoyer, who started the first 13 games of the season before Manziel took over in Week 15. But he reportedly suffered a right shoulder injury late in Sunday's loss to Carolina, leaving his status as day-to-day. Pettine said he isn’t ready to rule out Hoyer, "but he's very sore today."

That means rookie quarterback Connor Shaw, an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina who has been on the team's practice squad, could start Sunday in Baltimore. Pettine told reporters that Shaw will get a "good number of reps with the starters" this week.

Harbaugh learned of the updates during his Monday press conference, as they were emerging on Twitter while the Ravens coach was speaking.

Told of Manziel being ruled out, Harbaugh said, "Thanks, I didn't know that. That's good."

Then he heard it could be Shaw starting.

"It's Hoyer or Shaw? Is Hoyer hurt?"

He has a shoulder injury, the reporter said.

"Oh does he? OK, good," Harbaugh said, inciting some snickers.

"I mean not good that his shoulder is injured. For all those policing out there, I'm not rooting for injuries. I just didn't know."

It's an eerily similar situation to last week when the Houston Texans' top two quarterbacks, Ryan Fitzpatrick and rookie Tom Savage, went down in the same game and the Texans signed Case Keenum off the Rams' practice squad to step in and start.

Keenum ended up playing reasonably well considering the circumstances. He completed 20 of 42 passes for 185 yards and an interception. Keenum does have more starting experience than Shaw has, however. Keenum had started eight games last year for the Texans.

Still, the Ravens are in the predicament of having to double their homework this week.