Presented by

SociaLight: Lamar Jackson Wins First Golf Outing, Reaches Out to Tiger Woods for Tips

May 16, 2022 at 12:25 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

051622-Socialight-Lamar-Jackson
Lamar Jackson/@new_era8/Instagram

Lamar Jackson grew up in the nation’s golf capitol of Florida, but that doesn't mean he grew up playing the sport.

At 25 years old, Jackson played golf for what seems to be the first time over the weekend. While he nailed the look, everything else was … a journey.

Judging from the photos of Jackson teeing up a shot from the green and using an iron as a putter, he's got a ways to go lol. This is peak "Happy Gilmore." Lamar just wants to go deep on every shot.

Though it wasn't all rosy, Jackson said he grinded out a win. No word on the handicaps of those he was competing against.

Big props, and not surprising, that Jackson wants to keep learning and improving. Reaching out to Tiger Woods is a good place to start. The golfing legend hasn't replied yet, but I want video if this golf lesson happens.

Related Content

news

SociaLight: Tyler Badie Made This Lacrosse Star a Ravens Fan

Before he focused on football, Ravens rookie running back Tyler Badie was receiving lacrosse scholarship offers from big-time local programs.

news

SociaLight: Lamar Jackson Hangs With Drake and Jack Harlow at Kentucky Derby

The Kentucky Derby is always a who's who of celebrity and athlete sightings and this year Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was the star of the show.

news

SociaLight: Lamar Jackson Coaches Kids at Louisville With Teddy Bridgewater

Lamar Jackson returned to his college stomping grounds this weekend, alongside fellow Cardinal Teddy Bridgewater, to take part in a youth football event.

news

SociaLight: Lamar Jackson Visits His First Grade Teacher, Gives Kids Gifts

Lamar Jackson went back to Cypress Elementary School in Pompano Beach, Fla. And handed out copies of his children's book.

news

SociaLight: Lamar Jackson Makes Woman's Day in Department Store

It seems everywhere Lamar Jackson goes, he makes someone's day.

news

SociaLight: Lamar Jackson Works at Chick-fil-A, Plays Lacrosse at Morgan State

Lamar Jackson had a fun weekend around Baltimore, stopping in Morgan State's lacrosse practice and then stepping behind the counter at Chick-fil-A.

news

SociaLight: Lamar Jackson the Baseball Player?

Lamar Jackson joked on social media that he thinks he could be a baseball player.

news

SociaLight: James Proche Has the Best Internship Ever, Makes Playoff Promise

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver James Proche II is working at Epoch Estate Wines in California, but that hasn't stopped his training.

news

SociaLight: The Rock Tells a Great Story About Playing With Ray Lewis

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson told the story about when Ray Lewis took over the starting middle linebacker job at Miami.

news

SociaLight: Lamar Jackson Celebrates Daughter's First Birthday With Cute Photos

Milan turned 1 today, and Lamar Jackson took to Instagram to share precious photos to mark the occasion.

news

SociaLight: John Harbaugh Is a Hallmark Movie Guy

When he's not studying film, Head Coach John Harbaugh might be snuggled up on the couch watching a Hallmark Christmas movie this time of year.

Find Tickets
Find Tickets Here
Learn More
Join Us For Beach Bash
Advertising