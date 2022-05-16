SociaLight: Lamar Jackson Wins First Golf Outing, Reaches Out to Tiger Woods for Tips

Lamar Jackson grew up in the nation’s golf capitol of Florida, but that doesn't mean he grew up playing the sport.
At 25 years old, Jackson played golf for what seems to be the first time over the weekend. While he nailed the look, everything else was … a journey.
Judging from the photos of Jackson teeing up a shot from the green and using an iron as a putter, he's got a ways to go lol. This is peak "Happy Gilmore." Lamar just wants to go deep on every shot.
Though it wasn't all rosy, Jackson said he grinded out a win. No word on the handicaps of those he was competing against.
Big props, and not surprising, that Jackson wants to keep learning and improving. Reaching out to Tiger Woods is a good place to start. The golfing legend hasn't replied yet, but I want video if this golf lesson happens.