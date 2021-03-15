Late for Work 3/15: Pundits Praise Deal With Veteran Guard Kevin Zeitler

Could Recent Moves Make It Harder to Trade Orlando Brown?

Garafolo reported that six teams are showing interest in Orlando Brown Jr., but Stevens said recent moves could make it harder for the Ravens to trade him.

"Orlando Brown Jr. has made it clear he views himself as a left tackle and wants to start on that side, going as far as requesting a trade to make it happen," Stevens wrote. "Unfortunately, the Kansas City Chiefs releasing top tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz on Thursday is going to make Brown's dream significantly harder to achieve this offseason.

"If Brown is dead-set on leaving and Baltimore is willing to make it happen, the Ravens could get quite the haul thanks in part to his level of play and his low 2021 cap hit. But the biggest reason for Brown's potentially high trade value had just as much to do with the scarcity of top talent available. As one of the premier positions in the NFL, top offensive tackles don't become available very often — either by trade or in free agency — and this offseason was no different prior to Thursday."

Stevens said the tackle market was limited after players such as the Carolina Panthers' Taylor Moton and Jaguars' Cam Robinson were given the franchise tag, but Fisher and Schwartz provide more options.

There's also an argument to be made that Brown still has plenty of trade value given his age and lack of injury history.

Schwartz missed 10 games last season because of a back injury and underwent back surgery this offseason, while Fisher turned 30 years old in January. On the other hand, Brown is just 24 coming off two straight Pro Bowl seasons.