50 Words or Less: What I Learned at Ravens Minicamp

The conclusion of minicamps means the NFL goes on vacation.

This is the only slow time of the NFL calendar, but it didn't wrap in Baltimore without plenty of good news to write about.

Here are my thoughts on Ravens minicamp, all in 50 words or less.

Lamar Jackson obliterated the concerns about him not being at Ravens OTAs with how he looked and practiced over minicamp. John Harbaugh said he didn't sense a lack of chemistry between Jackson and his targets and what he missed in OTAs can "easily" be made up for in camp.