Ravens Have 'Optimism' After Nate Wiggins Carted Off Practice Field

The Ravens are holding their breath after top cornerback Nate Wiggins was carted off the practice field Tuesday at training camp.
Wiggins suffered what appeared to be a lower-body injury while covering rookie wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane during one-on-one drills about 45 minutes into practice. It's unclear what caused the injury.
Head Coach Jesse Minter said he didn't have much information on the injury yet, but the team will have it evaluated.
"I think there's optimism," Minter said. "But again, we'll look at it, see where it's at."
ESPN's Ian Rapoport reported hours after practice that Wiggins has "no structural damage."
Wiggins is entering his third season with big expectations. On Tuesday, Minter called him "elite" and said he "has the potential to be one of the top corners in the league."
The 2024 first-round pick showed flashes of that over his first two seasons and just a week ago, Wiggins said it was the "best I have ever felt" after having offseason surgery.
If Wiggins is forced to miss extensive time, it would shake up Baltimore's cornerback rotation and secondary as a whole.
"Nate Wiggins is a highest-caliber first-round pick corner, a great player," Minter said. "You're not going to be like, 'Oh, everything is the same.' It's built around the talents of the players. I just know that we'll be able to do things. However it shakes out, I feel good about the secondary."
Minter said veteran Marlon Humphrey has had probably his best practices the last couple days. Chidobe Awuzie is an experienced starter coming off a solid season and has had a "great camp," Minter said. Third-year cornerback T.J. Tampa "has done a lot of great things," as well as Keyon Martin and rookie Chandler Rivers.
"I have a lot of confidence in the corner room," Minter said.