SociaLight: Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers Are Working Out Together

Jul 01, 2023 at 03:38 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
(From left to right) WR Odell Beckham Jr. & WR Zay Flowers

The Ravens' new receivers are bonding this offseason.

Veteran Odell Beckham Jr. and first-round rookie Zay Flowers are working out together this summer, as social media posts show.

Beckham said during minicamp that he's excited about his role in the receiver room, including helping to mentor the younger players.

"Guys come up to you, and it's like, 'Oh, I remember watching you in middle school.' And it's like … They start to make you feel old," Beckham said.

"I think I know what my role will be, as far as coming out and being able to show it every day and being able to lead. And also, I feel like a good leader has to be a good follower, so just being able to be there for these guys … Questions that you [have]. Shoot, I might have questions myself. We're all here to learn, and I'm excited about that room. There's definitely a lot of talent in that room. There's going to be a lot of competition for spots, so we've got to all work and work together. It's definitely got a good feel in there."

Flowers is getting after it this summer. He and quarterback Lamar Jackson also worked out down in South Florida earlier this week.

