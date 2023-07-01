SociaLight: Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers Are Working Out Together

"I think I know what my role will be, as far as coming out and being able to show it every day and being able to lead. And also, I feel like a good leader has to be a good follower, so just being able to be there for these guys … Questions that you [have]. Shoot, I might have questions myself. We're all here to learn, and I'm excited about that room. There's definitely a lot of talent in that room. There's going to be a lot of competition for spots, so we've got to all work and work together. It's definitely got a good feel in there."