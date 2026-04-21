Trade-Up and Trade-Down Draft Targets for the Ravens 

If the Ravens want to deal during the 2026 draft, they're holding the right cards.
They have 11 picks, General Manager Eric DeCosta loves wheeling and dealing, and this draft has the potential to be loaded with trades.
"I like having 11 picks right now," DeCosta said. "I think that's a starting point. We may end up with 14, or we may end up with six. It just depends on the board and how the players come off the board and what we think of the best opportunities for us to improve as a team."
Holding the 14th pick in the first round, here's a look at some players Baltimore could target in possible trade scenarios.
Day 1
EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami
Bain may easily be a top-10 pick, but concerns about his shorter arm length (30 7/8 inches) for a typical pass rusher could cause him to fall. Would the Ravens consider trading up for a productive college player who could become an impact NFL player? Stay tuned if Bain falls out of the top 10.
WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State
Tate is projected by many to be the first receiver off the board and could go inside the top five. However, after holding a workout last Friday, Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson has picked up steam as potentially the top receiver in this year's class. The Ravens could explore a move to give Lamar Jackson another weapon on the perimeter.
CB Monsoor Delane, LSU
The Ravens could use added depth to join Marlon Humphrey, Nate Wiggins, and Chidobe Awuzie. Many scouts view Delane as the best corner in this class, with eight career interceptions in college, and Baltimore has always placed high value on the position. If Delane slides, the Ravens may take a shot at moving up a few spots to grab him.
Trade-Down Candidates
G Vega Ioane, Penn State
Ioane is the player linked most often to the Ravens in mock drafts. However, some teams may be reluctant to spend a first-round pick on a guard. If Ioane is on the board at No. 14 and the Ravens have multiple alluring options, the Ravens may trade down a couple spots, acquire an extra pick from a team looking to move up, and still draft Ioane later in the first round.
TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon
This year's tight end class is deep, and Sadiq may be the only one taken in Round 1. The Ravens need to strengthen that position after losing Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar in free agency. But does Baltimore like Sadiq enough to take him at No. 14? Trading down for more draft capital and grabbing Sadiq with a lower first-round pick might be a better play.
DT Peter Woods, Clemson
The Ravens want to beef up their defensive line, even though Nnamdi Madubuike is reportedly optimistic about playing next season following neck surgery. The Ravens could deal the 14th pick and get Woods later in Round 1, or perhaps even in Round 2, which some pundits believe would be a steal.
EDGE Akheem Mesidor, Miami
Even after signing Trey Hendrickson, the Ravens aren't done trying to bolster their pass rush. Mesidor had 12.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss on a Miami team that played for a national championship. Mesidor is 25 years old, which could prevent him from being a top-20 pick. But trading down for an extra draft pick and adding Mesidor to the edge rusher rotation could be a win-win for the Ravens.
WR Denzel Boston, Washington
If both Ioane and Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano are gone by No. 14, the Ravens may wait to address their offensive line and pivot toward adding a playmaker. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Boston would give Jackson another big target after losing Likely (New York Giants) in free agency. Trading down, grabbing an extra pick, and taking Boston in Round 2 could be a game plan for the Ravens. He's a player that former Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. is very high on.
Day 2
C Logan Jones, Iowa
The Ravens have done extremely well drafting Iowa offensive linemen – Hall of Fame candidate Marshal Yanda and Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum, who they lost in free agency to the Las Vegas Raiders. Jones may have what it takes to start as a rookie as Linderbaum's replacement.
G Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech
Rutledge has the potential to be a plug-and-play starter as a Day 2 pick. If the Ravens don't take Fano or Ioane in Round 1, they may target Rutledge on Friday and trade up if they think it's necessary to get him.