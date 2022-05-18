What Mink Thinks: What the Ravens Need at Wide Receiver

In years prior, the Ravens justifiably hadn't seen enough early flashes of promise from drafted wide receivers to stave off the addition of a proven veteran. This time around is a different story. It's time to let the youngsters spread their wings.

It would be too simplistic to believe the Ravens are going to run back their 2019 offense just because this year's unit looks more like it on paper than the last two creations.

Despite the offensive line upgrades this offseason, the 2019 offensive line was still probably better. It also didn't have a pair of running backs coming off season-ending knee injuries. Plus, Baltimore's historic run-first offense led by Jackson's legs was still pretty fresh back then. Now, everybody has seen it – although there will be more wrinkles this season.

But one could argue that the current lineup of Ravens wide receivers is already better than the one Jackson had in 2019 with Brown, Willie Snead IV, Seth Roberts and Miles Boykin. The Ravens' top pass catcher, tight end Mark Andrews, is definitely better than he was three years ago. And Jackson is a better passer, and needs to continue to show it.

The Ravens would still love to have Brown and Bateman as their 1-2 punch on the outside, but then they wouldn't have an upgraded center with Tyler Linderbaum. DeCosta even had his eye on a wide receiver prospect he would have taken at pick No. 14, but then they wouldn't have gotten a steal with Kyle Hamilton. Baltimore could have taken a wide receiver, such as Georgia's George Pickens (Steelers), in the second round, but then we'd all be clamoring for pass rush help instead of eagerly awaiting David Ojabo's debut.