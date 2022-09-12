Presented by

SociaLight: Ravens Win Tattoo Guy Is Back

Sep 12, 2022 at 04:22 PM
Cassie-Calvert-Author
Cassie Calvert

Social Media Manager

091222-Tattoo
@Cullison11/Nick Cullison
Ravens fan Nic Cullison shows off latest tattoo.

He's back! No, not Lamar Jackson. Although after his three-touchdown pass performance at the Jets Sunday, he's back too. No, I'm talking about devoted Ravens fan and tattoo enthusiast Nic Cullison.

You may remember me telling you about him last year. The diehard fan who got a tattoo for every Ravens win last season?

Last season, he promised to keep the tattoos coming until Jackson hoisted the Lombardi, so true to his word, he is in fact back with some new ink.

I sincerely hope the Ravens get it done this season, both for my own selfish reasons and so our friend Nic doesn't run out of surface room on his legs!

Related Content

news

SociaLight: Ohtani Wears Lamar Jackson Jersey on Road Trip

Dual threat game recognizes game, as pitcher/hitter Shohei Ohtani is apparently a fan of Lamar Jackson.

news

SociaLight: Chuck Clark Welcomes Second Daughter

Chuck Clark shared that in October, doctors had grown concerned about the baby's well-being.

news

SociaLight: Marlon Humphrey Has Beef With 'Madden'

Marlon Humphrey joked that he's going to sue EA Sports after they showed Browns running back Nick Chubb trucking him in the trailer.

news

SociaLight: Ravens Show Off Their Fashion for Preakness

Check out Head Coach John Harbaugh, Eric DeCosta, Marlon Humphrey and others stepping out for the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico.

news

SociaLight: 'You 8 Yet?' Lamar Jackson Is in the Restaurant Business Now

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson now owns a soul food restaurant and could expand after filing for a new trademark.

news

SociaLight: Lamar Jackson Loves Ambidextrous High School Quarterback

High school freshman Mikey Gow's video of him throwing with both hands has gone viral, and not only attracted some of the top college coaches around the country, but Lamar Jackson too.

news

SociaLight: Lamar Jackson Wins First Golf Outing, Reaches Out to Tiger Woods for Tips

Lamar Jackson grinded out a win on the golf course, asked Tiger Woods for tips, and said he wants to keep playing.

news

SociaLight: Tyler Badie Made This Lacrosse Star a Ravens Fan

Before he focused on football, Ravens rookie running back Tyler Badie was receiving lacrosse scholarship offers from big-time local programs.

news

SociaLight: Lamar Jackson Hangs With Drake and Jack Harlow at Kentucky Derby

The Kentucky Derby is always a who's who of celebrity and athlete sightings and this year Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was the star of the show.

news

SociaLight: Lamar Jackson Coaches Kids at Louisville With Teddy Bridgewater

Lamar Jackson returned to his college stomping grounds this weekend, alongside fellow Cardinal Teddy Bridgewater, to take part in a youth football event.

news

SociaLight: Lamar Jackson Visits His First Grade Teacher, Gives Kids Gifts

Lamar Jackson went back to Cypress Elementary School in Pompano Beach, Fla. And handed out copies of his children's book.

Find Tickets
Advertising