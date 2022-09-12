SociaLight: Ravens Win Tattoo Guy Is Back

He's back! No, not Lamar Jackson. Although after his three-touchdown pass performance at the Jets Sunday, he's back too. No, I'm talking about devoted Ravens fan and tattoo enthusiast Nic Cullison.
You may remember me telling you about him last year. The diehard fan who got a tattoo for every Ravens win last season?
Last season, he promised to keep the tattoos coming until Jackson hoisted the Lombardi, so true to his word, he is in fact back with some new ink.
I sincerely hope the Ravens get it done this season, both for my own selfish reasons and so our friend Nic doesn't run out of surface room on his legs!