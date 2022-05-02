Short- And Long-Term Outlooks for Ravens 2022 Draft Class

2022: The Ravens are confident that Ojabo will play "at some point" during his rookie season, but it remains to be seen when. Ojabo will miss a chunk of the season as he rehabs the Achilles he tore at his pro day on March 19. He could add some juice and fresh legs to the Ravens' pass rush in the latter part of the season, which would certainly be valuable.

Long-term: Baltimore could have selected Ojabo at No. 14 overall had he not suffered the injury. That's how talented he is, and the upside the Ravens (and other teams) saw in the Michigan pass rusher who broke out with 11 sacks and five forced fumbles last season. Like Odafe Oweh, Ojabo is still learning the game after starting it late, but his athleticism gives him sky-high potential to become a double-digit sack producer opposite his good friend and former high school teammate.