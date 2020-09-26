Presented by

SociaLight: Ravens Fan Pranks Chiefs Neighbor Ahead of MNF

Sep 26, 2020 at 09:00 AM
Cassie-Calvert-Author
Cassie Calvert

Social Media Coordinator

092620_SociaLight

All eyes will be on Baltimore Monday as the Ravens take on the Kansas City Chiefs in a highly anticipated matchup. The team has talked about how it will be a true team effort, and now even Ravens fans are doing their part.

This prank gets an A+. Evoking the spirit of Lamar Jackson to troll a Chiefs fan? That's next level.

It's not the first time a holy figure has been called on to assist the Ravens. Last year the Ravens were #blessed by the Pope!

In M&T Bank Stadium, more celebrities have been called on to fill the stands and root their squad on Monday night.

Here's hoping the game is heavenly for the Ravens Flock!

Related Content

SociaLight: Robert Griffin III's Daily Life Lessons
news

SociaLight: Robert Griffin III's Daily Life Lessons

When he's done playing in the NFL, Robert Griffin III has a second career lined up as a motivational speaker.
Josh Charles Cardboard Cutout
news

SociaLight: Celebrities Are Flocking to M&T Bank Stadium

But if they seem a little stiff, don't be alarmed. They are made of cardboard after all.
SociaLight: Mark Ingram Voted Best Personality in the NFL
news

SociaLight: Mark Ingram Voted Best Personality in the NFL

We already knew this in Baltimore, but Mark Ingram II was the obvious choice.
SociaLight: Marshal Yanda's Transformation Is Incredible
news

SociaLight: Marshal Yanda's Transformation Is Incredible

You might not recognize Marshal Yanda if he walked up to you these days.
Lamar Jackson on Madden 21 Cover
news

SociaLight: Lamar Jackson's Edition of Madden Is Finally Here 

As you might expect, Hollywood Brown has already started playing. Rookie Patrick Queen is thrilled to be in the game.
QB Lamar Jackson in new visor.
news

SociaLight: Lamar Jackson Debuts New Visor At Camp 

The internet approved of the MVP's new look, and some of his teammates joined in.
Marlon Humphrey & Marcus Peters Go Fishing
news

SociaLight: Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey Fish in the Pond By Practice Fields

With training camp in the ramp-up phase for veterans, there's a little more down time at the Under Armour Performance Center.
LB Patrick Queen & LB Malik Harrison on a fishing trip
news

SociaLight: Patrick Queen, Malik Harrison Are Already Fishing Buds

Patrick Queen is quite the fisherman, and good news awaits at the Ravens practice fields.
RB Mark Ingram II
news

SociaLight: Mark Ingram Looks Stronger Than Ever

Veterans are spending their last few days working at home while the rookies and quarterbacks have reported to Baltimore.
RB Mark Ingram II
news

SociaLight: Ravens Point Out 'Madden 21' Snubs

Lamar Jackson, Mark Ingram II and Marcus Peters' teammates were not pleased with their 'Madden 21' ratings.
QB Lamar Jackson Mural
news

SociaLight: Check Out This Fan's Epic Lamar Jackson Mural 

Advertising