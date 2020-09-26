SociaLight: Ravens Fan Pranks Chiefs Neighbor Ahead of MNF

All eyes will be on Baltimore Monday as the Ravens take on the Kansas City Chiefs in a highly anticipated matchup. The team has talked about how it will be a true team effort, and now even Ravens fans are doing their part.
This prank gets an A+. Evoking the spirit of Lamar Jackson to troll a Chiefs fan? That's next level.
It's not the first time a holy figure has been called on to assist the Ravens. Last year the Ravens were #blessed by the Pope!
In M&T Bank Stadium, more celebrities have been called on to fill the stands and root their squad on Monday night.
Here's hoping the game is heavenly for the Ravens Flock!