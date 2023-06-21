SociaLight: Roquan Smith Is on USO Tour in Japan

This year's NFL-USO tour will visit an Air Force base and Marine bases with a focus on seeing different activities, including unit visits, one-on-one meetings for mission briefings, and hosting NFL PLAY 60 camps onsite.

For more than 50 years, the NFL and USO have worked together to support the military. In 1966, the NFL teamed with the USO and became the first sports organization to send players on a tour to Vietnam and other parts of the Far East.

More than 250 NFL players, coaches and executives have traveled on USO tours to 27 countries to thank service members. Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh was part of the inaugural USO NFL Coaches Tour in 2009, which traveled to the Middle East.