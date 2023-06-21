Presented by

SociaLight: Roquan Smith Is on USO Tour in Japan

Jun 21, 2023 at 01:00 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

062123sociallight
ILB Roquan Smith

Just a few months after going on a trip to Asia with teammates, Roquan Smith is back in Japan, this time for a cause.

Smith is on a week-long NFL-USO tour to Japan to visit U.S. troops. He's joined by New Orleans Saints safety Jonathan Abram.

"We're beyond excited to connect with our nation's heroes and their families and show our appreciation for their services during this NFL-USO tour," Smith said.

This year's NFL-USO tour will visit an Air Force base and Marine bases with a focus on seeing different activities, including unit visits, one-on-one meetings for mission briefings, and hosting NFL PLAY 60 camps onsite.

For more than 50 years, the NFL and USO have worked together to support the military. In 1966, the NFL teamed with the USO and became the first sports organization to send players on a tour to Vietnam and other parts of the Far East.

More than 250 NFL players, coaches and executives have traveled on USO tours to 27 countries to thank service members. Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh was part of the inaugural USO NFL Coaches Tour in 2009, which traveled to the Middle East.

Fans interested in following Smith's USO tour can do so on his Instagram stories.

