Mock Draft Spotlight: Spencer Fano

Spencer Fano's bloodline is littered with football savants.
Fano has four uncles and a cousin who played in the NFL, and his older brother, Logan, is a draft prospect this year.
Football is in Fano's DNA, and that DNA could make its way to Baltimore.
Fano is one of the most linked prospects to the Ravens. The Utah product and Penn State's Vega Ioane are the two first-round offensive line prospects many believe could land in Baltimore.
A three-year starter, Fano is one of the most versatile offensive linemen in this year's class. Fano was Utah's starting left tackle as a true freshman. He then switched to right tackle for the past two seasons, earning first-team All-American honors last season. Some prominent NFL draft analysts believe his best position will be at guard. He also snapped at the Combine and is open to the idea of playing center.
In his final mock draft, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has Fano going to the Ravens.
"No matter where he lines up, he has the size (6-foot-6, 311 pounds), agility and technique to keep quarterback Lamar Jackson's uniform clean," Kiper wrote.
Here is a breakdown of Fano's draft profile:
Measurements: 6-foot-6, 311 pounds
Highlights
Scouting Report
Scouting Report: "Fano lacks ideal proportional build but compensates with loose hips, quick feet and high-end athleticism. He has the tools to mirror speed rushers, wall off the top of the pocket and find a late anchor when taking the worst of a bull rush. He needs to stay square longer to prevent inside moves and refine his punch approach/timing. His athletic profile is designed for move-based blocking schemes where he can pull, reach and climb while beating opponents to the spot with quickness/feel for hitting landmarks on time. He gives good effort as a downhill blocker but issues with pad level and core strength lead to him being overtaken as the rep progresses. Fano's level of NFL success might be tied to scheme fit and individual matchups." – Lance Zierlein, NFL.com
Why he makes sense: Fano would give the Ravens a versatile blocker who could play at any spot across the offensive line, including guard, which is a position of need for Baltimore. While many pundits believe Fano is best suited as a guard because of his smaller frame, he'd be a potential long-term replacement for the aging Ronnie Stanley. The Ravens are also looking for a new starting center, and Fano could be a candidate to replace Tyler Linderbaum.
Background: Fano grew up in Spanish Fork, Utah, an hour south of Utah's campus. He started playing football in kindergarten and first competed against third graders because of his large stature. A running back in little league, he eventually made the move to the trenches in eighth grade and was a four-star recruit coming out of high school. He received offers from some of the top programs in the country, including LSU, Miami, Michigan, and Clemson, before committing to Utah.