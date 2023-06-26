Presented by

SociaLight: Trenton Simpson Throws Out First Pitch As Ravens-Orioles Show Love

Jun 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
LB Trenton Simpson

The love between the Ravens and surging Orioles was on display this weekend.

Rookie third-round linebacker Trenton Simpson threw out the first pitch before Saturday's Orioles game at Camden Yards.

Simpson may be good luck. The Orioles beat the Mariners on a two-run walk-off home run by Ryan McKenna in the 10th inning.

It's the second time this month that a Ravens linebacker has thrown out the Orioles' first pitch. Roquan Smith, who Simpson has long looked up to, did so on June 11.

The Orioles also had a "Purple Pride" giveaway jersey to fans, and the Marching Ravens band performed the National Anthem.

The Ravens are cheering on the Orioles' strong 2023 season. The Ravens scheduled their free/open M&T Bank Stadium training camp practice on July 29 to be an afternoon event so fans can go from that to the Orioles game next door that evening against the New York Yankees.

This week, Simpson joined "The Lounge" podcast to talk about how he's fitting in so far in Baltimore.

"I feel blessed. I've had a great process. Every day, I feel like I've come in here and gotten better, gotten closer with my teammates," Simpson said.

