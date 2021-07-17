What Mink Thinks: Ravens Assistant Coaches Hold the Keys

Wilkins is holding the keys to unlock Oweh's potential, as well as get more out of Jaylon Ferguson and help Tyus Bowser take the next step to stardom. The outside linebacker group may be the team's biggest question mark, but Baltimore seems more confident than everyone else.

Other new defensive coaches Rob Ryan (inside linebackers) and Anthony Weaver (defensive line) are charged with helping two of the unit's most promising young stars, Patrick Queen and Justin Madubuike, break out in their second seasons.

Flipping to the offensive side of the ball, Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman is aiming to "expand the profile" of the Ravens' aerial attack now with upgraded weapons.

Known for his run game ingenuity, Roman has surely heard the criticisms of his passing game this offseason and over the years and is eager to show his next iteration. Don't forget, Roman was named the NFL's Assistant Coach of the Year after the 2019 season. Any Ravens fan who wants to complain about the offense should remember how far it has come under Roman's guidance.

Harbaugh thought outside the box in hiring two coaches to mold the wide receivers with Tee Martin and Pass Game Specialist Keith Williams. It's clear they are key pieces of the wide receiver upgrades this offseason and early reviews are glowing. Considering the youth and amount of draft investment in the room, the wide receivers' development is huge.

And let's not forget the player at the center of the entire offense (and team), Lamar Jackson. Jackson's progression as a passer remains one of the Ravens' most important priorities for both the short- and long-term future. In his fourth year as Baltimore's quarterbacks coach, James Urban remains the man with his hands on the most important player.

With nine departures this offseason, Harbaugh had the most turnover in his coaching staff during his 14-year tenure in Baltimore. That's what happens when you hire good coaches. They eventually get promotions elsewhere.