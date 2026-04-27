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Zay Flowers, LaJohntay Wester Visit Manchester City

Apr 27, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Justin Robertson

Editorial Assistant

WRs Zay Flowers (left) & LaJohntay Wester (right)
WRs Zay Flowers (left) & LaJohntay Wester (right)

Zay Flowers and LaJohntay Wester were all over Manchester during draft weekend.

During their visit across the pond last weekend, Flowers and Wester received a tour of Etihad Stadium, the home of Premier League club Manchester City.

Joining the Ravens' draft party in Manchester, the two receivers flanked Manchester esports creator "FG" as he announced the Ravens' fifth-round pick of Duke cornerback Chandler Rivers.

Flowers and Wester also hit the pub and drafted local snacks like pork pies and Frazzles.

While Flowers and Wester were being tourists in the United Kingdom, Ravens international fan of the year Jamie Pembroke, from Portsmouth, England, was playing tourist in Pittsburgh.

Pembroke took a jab at the Steelers before announcing the fourth-round pick of tight end Matt Hibner

"Pittsburgh, I'll keep this short – like your postseason," Pembroke said, drawing boos from the Pittsburgh crowd.

The Ravens last played in the United Kingdom in 2017 and 2023 when they competed in London. They are going international again this fall, when they will take on the Dallas Cowboys in Rio de Janeiro's Maracanã Stadium in Week 3.

For more Ravens coverage in the United Kingdom, follow @RavensinUK on X and @ravensinuk on Instagram.

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