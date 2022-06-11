50 Words or Less: This Ravens Secondary Could Be Scary Good

Props to Nick Boyle for his persistence in coming back from his knee injury. He personifies a Raven. Rookie tight ends Charlie Kolar and Isaiah Likely are intriguing but expect Boyle to still play a lot of snaps this year as the offense gets its ground game humming.

Reporters got a glimpse of J.K. Dobbins walking out to practice. He took balls off the Jugs machine and chatted with folks. There's been no update on Dobbins' timeline for return, but it's a reminder that the Ravens have a star waiting in the wings. A healthy return would be massive.