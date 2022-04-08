List of Ravens Picks in 2022 NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft is just around the corner. Here's a review of where the Baltimore Ravens stand with 10 picks, including nine in the first four rounds.
List of Picks
Round 1: No. 14 overall
Round 2: No. 45
Round 3: Nos. 76, 100
Round 4: No. 110 (from Giants), 119, 128 (from Cardinals), 139, 141
Round 6: No. 196
Top Needs
Cornerback – The Ravens are thin behind starters Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters, who are both coming off season-ending injuries. Anthony Averett, Tavon Young and Chris Westry all landed elsewhere in free agency and Jimmy Smith could retire.
EDGE – Baltimore needs to get more pressure and sacks off the edge and is thin behind Odafe Oweh and Tyus Bowser, who is coming off a torn Achilles at the end of the season. Justin Houston is a free agent and Pernell McPhee could retire.
Defensive line – The Ravens signed Michael Pierce in free agency, but still have question marks at both defensive end spots with Calais Campbell still on the open market and Derek Wolfe rehabbing from hip surgery.
Offensive Tackle – The Ravens signed Morgan Moses to play right tackle but could still use more insurance if Ronnie Stanley isn't ready to go after a second ankle surgery.
Center – Patrick Mekari is in line to be the starter after Bradley Bozeman left in free agency. However, Mekari's versatility could mean he fills in other places if the Ravens found a new starter at center.
First-Round Draft Order
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Detroit Lions
- Houston Texans
- New York Jets
- New York Giants
- Carolina Panthers
- New York Giants
- Atlanta Falcons
- Seattle Seahawks
- New York Jets
- Washington Commanders
- Minnesota Vikings
- Houston Texans
- Baltimore Ravens
- Philadelphia Eagles
- New Orleans Saints
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Philadelphia Eagles
- New Orleans Saints
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- New England Patriots
- Green Bay Packers
- Arizona Cardinals
- Dallas Cowboys
- Buffalo Bills
- Tennessee Titans
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Green Bay Packers
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Detroit Lions