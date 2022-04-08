List of Ravens Picks in 2022 NFL Draft

Top Needs

Cornerback – The Ravens are thin behind starters Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters, who are both coming off season-ending injuries. Anthony Averett, Tavon Young and Chris Westry all landed elsewhere in free agency and Jimmy Smith could retire.

EDGE – Baltimore needs to get more pressure and sacks off the edge and is thin behind Odafe Oweh and Tyus Bowser, who is coming off a torn Achilles at the end of the season. Justin Houston is a free agent and Pernell McPhee could retire.

Defensive line – The Ravens signed Michael Pierce in free agency, but still have question marks at both defensive end spots with Calais Campbell still on the open market and Derek Wolfe rehabbing from hip surgery.

Offensive Tackle – The Ravens signed Morgan Moses to play right tackle but could still use more insurance if Ronnie Stanley isn't ready to go after a second ankle surgery.