List of Ravens Picks in 2022 NFL Draft

Apr 08, 2022 at 01:37 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

040822-Mock-Draft-Class

The 2022 NFL Draft is just around the corner. Here's a review of where the Baltimore Ravens stand with 10 picks, including nine in the first four rounds.

List of Picks

Round 1: No. 14 overall

Round 2: No. 45

Round 3: Nos. 76, 100

Round 4: No. 110 (from Giants), 119, 128 (from Cardinals), 139, 141

Round 6: No. 196

Top Needs

Cornerback – The Ravens are thin behind starters Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters, who are both coming off season-ending injuries. Anthony Averett, Tavon Young and Chris Westry all landed elsewhere in free agency and Jimmy Smith could retire.

EDGE – Baltimore needs to get more pressure and sacks off the edge and is thin behind Odafe Oweh and Tyus Bowser, who is coming off a torn Achilles at the end of the season. Justin Houston is a free agent and Pernell McPhee could retire.

Defensive line – The Ravens signed Michael Pierce in free agency, but still have question marks at both defensive end spots with Calais Campbell still on the open market and Derek Wolfe rehabbing from hip surgery.

Offensive Tackle – The Ravens signed Morgan Moses to play right tackle but could still use more insurance if Ronnie Stanley isn't ready to go after a second ankle surgery.

Center – Patrick Mekari is in line to be the starter after Bradley Bozeman left in free agency. However, Mekari's versatility could mean he fills in other places if the Ravens found a new starter at center.

First-Round Draft Order

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars
  2. Detroit Lions
  3. Houston Texans
  4. New York Jets
  5. New York Giants
  6. Carolina Panthers
  7. New York Giants
  8. Atlanta Falcons
  9. Seattle Seahawks
  10. New York Jets
  11. Washington Commanders
  12. Minnesota Vikings
  13. Houston Texans
  14. Baltimore Ravens
  15. Philadelphia Eagles
  16. New Orleans Saints
  17. Los Angeles Chargers
  18. Philadelphia Eagles
  19. New Orleans Saints
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers
  21. New England Patriots
  22. Green Bay Packers
  23. Arizona Cardinals
  24. Dallas Cowboys
  25. Buffalo Bills
  26. Tennessee Titans
  27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  28. Green Bay Packers
  29. Kansas City Chiefs
  30. Kansas City Chiefs
  31. Cincinnati Bengals
  32. Detroit Lions

Full Seven-Round Draft Order

Ravens Mock Draft Picks

Related Content

news

Ravens Agree to Terms With Josh Bynes

Veteran inside linebacker Josh Bynes has always played his best football with Baltimore and has agreed to terms on a one-year deal.

news

Press Release: M&T Bank Stadium Job Fair

news

Ravens Have 'A Lot of Work to Do' on Defensive Line

Baltimore is looking closely at defensive line talent in the 2022 NFL Draft with Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams unsigned and Derek Wolfe coming off hip surgery.

news

Free Agency Rumor Mill: Ravens Interested in Melvin Gordon

Here's the latest buzz about the Ravens in the free-agency market for 2022.

news

Reports: Tavon Young to Sign With Bears

Former Ravens nickel cornerback Tavon Young has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears.

news

Late for Work 4/8: Are High Expectations for Ravens' Fourth-Round Picks Realistic?

Pundits push for the Ravens to pursue DK Metcalf. Justin Tucker goes in the first round in 2012 redraft.

news

Ravens Will Likely Ride Third Wave; Best Free Agents Still Available

The Ravens have found success filling holes after the draft and expect to do so again this offseason.

news

Mock Draft Roundup 10.0: No Consensus on Who Ravens Will Draft

In his first 2022 mock draft, Peter Schrager of NFL Network views physical offensive tackle Trevor Penning as the right fit for Baltimore.

news

Geno Stone Re-Signs With Ravens

Third-year safety Geno Stone, an exclusive rights free agent, has officially re-signed with Baltimore.

news

Late for Work 4/7: Should Ravens Consider Taking a Wide Receiver in the First Round?

Pundits say the Ravens will rebound in 2022, but the Bengals are the top team in the AFC North. Bleacher Report says Calais Campbell is the next free agent the Ravens should sign. The Ravens get an interior defensive lineman in the first round of a mock draft by fans.

news

Regardless of Ronnie Stanley's Health, Ravens Looking to Draft Offensive Tackle 'At Some Point'

Even if the Ravens don't take an offensive tackle in Round 1, they are looking to address the position in this year's draft.

Join Us For Beach Bash
Find Tickets Here
Shop Now
Advertising